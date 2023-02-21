Canine Advanced Mobility Support loaf in sauce
Wet food for Dog
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult dogs.
Sizes available
1 x 13.5oz
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Advanced mobility support
In a clinical study, 88% of dogs showed an improvement in mobility using this nutritional approach.
Joint nutrition
Formulated with select nutrients, including collagen, to help protect joint cartilage health.
Adapted energy
Adapted calorie content to support joint health by maintaining an ideal body weight.
Calorie content: This diet contains 985 kcal ME/kg; 379 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 6.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 4.2%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.6%, Moisture (max.) 80.0%.
Ingredients: Water sufficient for processing, chicken by-products, pork by-products, pork liver, corn flour, wheat gluten, powdered cellulose, pork digest, vegetable oil, fish oil, carrageenan, calcium sulfate, pork plasma, carob bean gum, dried plain beet pulp, potassium chloride, taurine, sodium tripolyphosphate, vitamins [L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), biotin, niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], guar gum, turmeric extract, citric acid, choline chloride, green tea extract, magnesium oxide, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), natural flavors, trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate].