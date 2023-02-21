Canine Calm
Dry food for Dog
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult dogs.
Existing formats
4.4lb
8.8lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Calming support
Contains hydrolyzed milk protein and L-tryptophan to help manage dogs exhibiting fearful behaviors in stressful environments and social situations.
Digestive health
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibers including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.
Skin barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
S/O Index
This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.
Calorie Content: This diet contains 3698 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 355 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 23.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 14.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.4%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Tryptophan (min.)0.19%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA+DHA) (min.)0.18%, Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.)0.38%. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredients: Brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, corn, chicken fat, wheat gluten, wheat, dried chicory root, natural flavors, salt, vegetable oil, fish oil, calcium sulfate, potassium chloride, sodium silico aluminate, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, DL-methionine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], choline chloride, taurine, dried hydrolyzed casein, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], GLA safflower oil, magnesium oxide, L-tryptophan, L-lysine, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED All Royal Canin Veterinary Diet products guarantee 100% satisfaction with superior quality and consistency. If you have any comments regarding our products: For the USA, please call Royal Canin USA Technical Services at 1-800-592-6687. For Canada, your veterinary clinic is the best source of information for your pet, or contact us at www.royalcanin.ca. For Puerto Rico, contact Royal Canin Puerto Rico Technical Services at 787-622-7955. For Mexico, contact Royal Canin Mexico Customer Service at 800-024-77-64. We recommend using Royal Canin Veterinary products only as directed by your veterinarian. Store in a cool, dry place.