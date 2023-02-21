Canine Gastrointestinal High Fiber
Dry food for Dog
Complete and balanced food for adult dogs.
High fiber
A fiber rich diet with an optimal blend of soluble and insoluble fibers to help regulate intestinal transit
Adequate energy
Provides appropriate energy levels for weight maintenance despite high fiber content.
Digestive support
A combination of highly digestible proteins, balanced fibers including prebiotics and EPA+DHA helps to support digestive health.
Calorie content: This diet contains 3373 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 290 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 21.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 14.0%, Crude Fiber (min.) 8.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 12.5%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA+DHA) (min.) 0.19%, Potassium (min.) 0.6%, Sodium (min.) 0.22%, Vitamin E (min.) 300 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 210 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredients: Chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, chicken fat, powdered cellulose, corn, wheat, pea fiber, natural flavors, wheat gluten, corn gluten meal, dried plain beet pulp, monocalcium phosphate, fish oil, psyllium seed husk, sodium silico aluminate, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, salt, fructooligosaccharides, vegetable oil, DL-methionine, hydrolyzed yeast, L-lysine, choline chloride, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
