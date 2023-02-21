Canine Gastrointestinal loaf
Wet food for Dog
Complete and balanced food for dogs.
Existing formats
1 x 13.5oz
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Digestive support
A combination of highly digestible proteins, balanced fibers including prebiotics and EPA+DHA helps to support digestive health.
Adapted energy
Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.
High palatability
High palatability to satisfy decreased appetites.
Calorie content: This diet contains 1077 kcal ME/kg; 415 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 7.3%, Crude Fat (min.) 4.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 2.7%, Moisture (max.) 75.7%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA + DHA) (min.)0.08%.
Ingredients: Water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, chicken by-products, salmon, brewers rice, pork liver, powdered cellulose, vegetable oil, pork plasma, dried plain beet pulp, natural flavors, sodium tripolyphosphate, potassium chloride, sodium silico aluminate, calcium carbonate, taurine, carob bean gum, carrageenan, fish oil, vitamins [L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), biotin, niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], hydrolyzed yeast, choline chloride, citric acid, sodium carbonate, trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], magnesium oxide, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.).