Canine Gastrointestinal Puppy
Dry food for Dog
Complete and balanced food for dogs - Puppies from weaning to adulthood.
Existing formats
22lb
8.8lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Optimal growth
High energy formula with adapted levels of nutrients (including protein and calcium) to meet the needs of a growing puppy.
Easy rehydration
Kibble that can be easily rehydrated to facilitate food intake in puppies with decreased appetites and help transition from milk to solid food.
Digestive support
A combination of highly digestible proteins, balanced fibers including prebiotics and EPA+DHA helps to support digestive health.
Calorie content: This diet contains 3960 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 428 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 27.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 20.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.6%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA+DHA) (min.) 0.2%, Calcium (min.) 1.08%, Potassium (min.) 0.6%, Sodium (min.) 0.4%, Vitamin E (min.) 350 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 320 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredients: Brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, chicken fat, corn gluten meal, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, wheat gluten, egg product, sodium silico aluminate, monocalcium phosphate, fish oil, vegetable oil, pea fiber, potassium chloride, taurine, salt, powdered psyllium seed husk, fructooligosaccharides, hydrolyzed yeast (source of betaglucans), DL-methionine, calcium carbonate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], choline chloride, L-lysine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, manganese proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
