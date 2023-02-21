Canine Gastrointestinal Puppy ultra soft mousse in sauce

Canine Gastrointestinal Puppy ultra soft mousse in sauce

Wet food for Dog

Complete and balanced nutrition for dogs - Puppies from weaning to adulthood.

Existing formats

1 x 5.1oz

12 x 5.1oz

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Optimal growth

High energy formula with adapted levels of nutrients (including protein and calcium) to meet the needs of a growing puppy.

Adapted texture

Specific mousse texture to help facilitate food intake in puppies with decreased appetites and help the transition from milk to solid food.

Digestive support

A combination of highly digestible proteins, balanced fibers including prebiotics and EPA+DHA helps to support digestive health.

Calorie content: This diet contains 967 kcal ME/kg; 140 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 8.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 4.6%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.6%, Moisture (max.) 80.5%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA + DHA) (min.)0.05%, Calcium (min.)0.29%, Potassium (min.)0.15%, Sodium (min.)0.12%, Vitamin E (min.) 83 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 77 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredients: Water sufficient for processing, chicken by-products, pork by-products, chicken, chicken liver, brewers rice flour, gelatin, powdered cellulose, hydrolyzed poultry by-products aggregate, casein, fish oil, sodium tripolyphosphate, pork plasma, calcium carbonate, carrageenan, sodium silico aluminate, hydrolyzed yeast (source of betaglucans), natural flavors, guar gum, taurine, potassium chloride, vitamins [L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), biotin, niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], salt, choline chloride, sodium carbonate, magnesium oxide, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], carotene.

