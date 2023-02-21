Canine Glycobalance loaf in sauce
Wet food for Dog
Complete and balanced food for adult dogs.
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Glucomodulation
Formulated to help in the management of post-prandial blood glucose levels.
High protein
A high protein content helps to maintain muscle mass.
Reduced starch
Formula that contains a reduced level of starch, 15% less than Size Health Nutrition Medium Adult chunks in gravy.
Calorie content: This diet contains 753 kcal ME/kg; 286 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 7.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 2.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 4.0%, Moisture (max.) 82.0%, Dietary Starch* (max.) 3.4%, Sugars* (max.) 0.8%. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredient: Water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, chicken, pork liver, chicken by-products, powdered cellulose, corn meal, wheat gluten, carrageenan, pork plasma, carob bean gum, guar gum, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, calcium carbonate, taurine, vitamins [L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), biotin, niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], potassium chloride, citric acid, L-carnitine, trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.).