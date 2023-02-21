Canine Mature Consult Medium Dog
Dry food for Dog
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult dogs.
Existing formats
8.8lb
19.8lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Vitality and brain health
Age may affect vital systems in dogs, including renal, cardiac and brain function. This formula includes a selection of nutrients that help support vitality.
Muscle mass support
A specifically balanced formulation to help preserve muscle mass with age.
Skin & coat
Contains nutrients that support hair growth and coat shine.
Calorie content: This diet contains 3472 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 316 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 21.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 12.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 8.0%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Tryptophan (min.) 0.26%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA+DHA) (min.) 0.28%, Phosphorus (max.) 0.8%, L-Carnitine* (min.) 561 mg/kg, Lycopene* (min.) 7.0 mg/kg, Beta-carotene* (min.) 4.49 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredients: Corn, corn gluten meal, wheat, chicken by-product meal, chicken fat, pea fiber, natural flavors, powdered cellulose, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, calcium carbonate, vegetable oil, dried tomato pomace, potassium chloride, L-arginine, sodium silico aluminate, L-lysine, sodium tripolyphosphate, fructooligosaccharides, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], salt, choline chloride, L-tryptophan, DL-methionine, taurine, L-carnitine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], lecithin, L-tyrosine, GLA safflower oil, green tea extract, carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED All Royal Canin Veterinary Diet products guarantee 100% satisfaction with superior quality and consistency. If you have any comments regarding our products: For the USA, please call Royal Canin USA Technical Services at 1-800-592-6687. For Canada, your veterinary clinic is the best source of information for your pet, or contact us at www.royalcanin.ca. For Puerto Rico, contact Royal Canin Puerto Rico Technical Services at 787-622-7955. For Mexico, contact Royal Canin Mexico Customer Service at 800-024-77-64. We recommend using Royal Canin Veterinary products only as directed by your veterinarian. Store in a cool, dry place.