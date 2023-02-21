Canine Mature Consult Small Dog

Canine Mature Consult Small Dog

Dry food for Dog

Complete and balanced nutrition for adult dogs.

Vitality & brain health

Age may affect vital systems in dogs, including renal, cardiac and brain function. This formula includes a selection of nutrients that help support vitality.

Muscle mass support

A specifically balanced formulation to help preserve muscle mass with age.

Dental health

This formula helps support healthy teeth with kibbles that promote a brushing effect while chewing.

S/O Index

This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.

Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:

Moderate phosphorus, EPA+DHA, L-carnitine.

Antioxidant complex including lycopene and beta-carotene.

Enriched with L-tryptophan.

Aging causes progressive changes in a dog's body. These changes may affect his ability to adapt to the environment.

Aging can cause changes in lean body mass and muscle strength.

Small dogs are particularly prone to oral health issues such as tartar.

Founded by a veterinarian in 1968 and inspired by leading edge veterinary science, Royal Canin's advanced health nutrition diets support the health of every individual cat and dog.​

Calorie content: This diet contains 3465 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 333 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 23.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 12.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 8.0%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Tryptophan (min.) 0.27%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA+DHA) (min.) 0.28%, Phosphorus (max.) 0.8%, Vitamin E (min.) 420 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 209 mg/kg, L-Carnitine* (min.) 588 mg/kg, Lycopene* (min.) 6.1 mg/kg, Beta-carotene* (min.) 4.47 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredients: Corn, chicken by-product meal, corn gluten meal, chicken fat, pea fiber, wheat gluten, natural flavors, powdered cellulose, dried chicory root, fish oil, vegetable oil, calcium sulfate, dried tomato pomace, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, sodium silico aluminate, L-arginine, sodium tripolyphosphate, fructooligosaccharides, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], salt, choline chloride, L-lysine, L-tryptophan, DL-methionine, taurine, lecithin, magnesium oxide, L-carnitine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], L-tyrosine, GLA safflower oil, green tea extract, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
