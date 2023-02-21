Canine Mature Consult Small Dog
Dry food for Dog
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult dogs.
Existing formats
7.7lb
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Vitality & brain health
Age may affect vital systems in dogs, including renal, cardiac and brain function. This formula includes a selection of nutrients that help support vitality.
Muscle mass support
A specifically balanced formulation to help preserve muscle mass with age.
Dental health
This formula helps support healthy teeth with kibbles that promote a brushing effect while chewing.
S/O Index
This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.
Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:
Moderate phosphorus, EPA+DHA, L-carnitine.
Antioxidant complex including lycopene and beta-carotene.
Enriched with L-tryptophan.
Aging causes progressive changes in a dog's body. These changes may affect his ability to adapt to the environment.
Aging can cause changes in lean body mass and muscle strength.
Small dogs are particularly prone to oral health issues such as tartar.
Founded by a veterinarian in 1968 and inspired by leading edge veterinary science, Royal Canin's advanced health nutrition diets support the health of every individual cat and dog.
