Canine Renal Support + Advanced Mobility Support
Dry food for Dog
Therapeutic food for adult dogs.
Existing formats
7.7lb
17.6lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Renal support
Formulated with low phosphorus and restricted protein of high quality to support renal function, helping to improve the dog’s quality of life.
Adapted energy
Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.
Advanced mobility support
In a clinical study, 88% of dogs showed an improvement in mobility using this nutritional approach.
Joint nutrition
Formulated with select nutrients, including collagen, to help protect joint cartilage health.
Calorie content: This diet contains 3775 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 332 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 12.0%, Crude Protein (max.) 16.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 14.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.7%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA+DHA) (min.) 0.36%, Phosphorus (max.) 0.45%, Vitamin E (min.) 350 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 240 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredients: Brewers rice, corn, chicken fat, chicken by-product meal, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, wheat gluten, pork digest (source of collagen), vegetable oil, calcium carbonate, salt, potassium chloride, powdered psyllium seed husk, sodium silico aluminate, fructooligosaccharides, choline chloride, DL-methionine, potassium citrate, taurine, turmeric extract, L-lysine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], N-butyric acid, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, manganese proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], green tea extract, L-tryptophan, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), magnesium oxide, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
