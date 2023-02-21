Canine Renal Support + Advanced Mobility Support thin slices in gravy
Wet food for Dog
Therapeutic food for adult dogs.
Existing formats
1 x 13oz
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Renal support
Formulated with low phosphorus and restricted protein of high quality to support renal function, helping to improve the dog’s quality of life.
Adapted energy
Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.
Advanced mobility support
In a clinical study, 88% of dogs showed an improvement in mobility using this nutritional approach.
Joint nutrition
Formulated with select nutrients, including collagen, to help protect joint cartilage health.
Calorie content: This diet contains 1010 kcal ME/kg; 374 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 2.6%, Crude Protein (max.) 6.1%, Crude Fat (min.) 5.4%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.8%, Moisture (max.) 81.0%, Phosphorus (max.) 0.14%.
Ingredients: Water sufficient for processing, chicken by-products, corn flour, chicken, pork by-products, chicken liver, pork liver, vegetable oil, modified corn starch, powdered cellulose, dried plain beet pulp, lecithin, pork plasma, pork digest, potassium citrate, natural flavors, fish oil, calcium carbonate, sodium tripolyphosphate, taurine, carob bean gum, guar gum, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), biotin, niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], L-carnitine, choline chloride, turmeric extract, sodium silico aluminate, magnesium oxide, green tea extract, trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.).