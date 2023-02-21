Canine Satiety + Hydrolyzed Protein

Canine Satiety + Hydrolyzed Protein

Dry food for Dog

Complete and balanced food for adult dogs.

6.6lb

15.4lb

24.2lb

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula.

Effective weight management

Provides safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain. 97% of dogs lost weight in 3 months using this nutritional approach

Founded by a veterinarian in 1968 and inspired by leading edge veterinary science, Royal Canin’s advanced health nutrition diets support the health of every individual cat and dog.

Excess weight puts dogs at a higher risk for weight-related health issues.

After weight loss, dogs are at increased risk of regaining excess weight

Dogs with food sensitivities to specific protein sources may have dermatological or gastrointestinal signs.

Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition.

Specific blend of natural fibers.

Rich in essential nutrients to ensure nutrient requirements are met during weight loss.

Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight and single source of carbohydrate.

Your dog's individual feeding amount will be determined and adjusted by your veterinarian during the weight-loss program.

Begging control

High natural fiber level keeps dogs satisfied between meals. Nutritional approach shown to help control begging in 83% of dogs during weight loss

Skin barrier

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for skin health

Hydrolyzed protein

Hydrolyzed soy protein, composed of low molecular weight peptides, is highly digestible and supports gastrointestinal and dermatological health.

Calorie content: This diet contains 2852 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 234 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 28.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 7.5%, Crude Fiber (min.) 15.4%, Crude Fiber (max.) 19.4%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%.
Ingredients: Hydrolyzed soy protein, brewers rice, powdered cellulose, natural flavors, chicken fat, pea fiber, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, monocalcium phosphate, vegetable oil, psyllium seed husk, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, choline chloride, DL-methionine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid], taurine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), magnesium oxide, N-butyric acid, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, ferrous sulfate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate, calcium iodate], GLA safflower oil, L-carnitine, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
