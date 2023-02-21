Canine Selected Protein PR loaf
Wet food for Dog
Complete and balanced food for adult dogs.
Sizes available
1 x 13.5oz
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Selected protein
The protein in the diet is provided by potato and rabbit, which are rarely associated with adverse food reactions in dogs.
Skin barrier
Formulated to support the skin's natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
EPA and DHA
Eicosapentaenoic and docosahexaenoic acids are long chain Omega-3 fatty acids that promotes a healthy skin and coat.
Antioxidant complex
A synergistic complex of antioxidants to support cell health.
Calorie content: This diet contains 1080 kcal ME/kg; 416 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 5.7%, Crude Fat (min.) 4.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 2.2%, Moisture (max.) 76.0%.
Ingredients: Water sufficient for processing, rabbit, potato, dried potato, rabbit liver, vegetable oil, potato protein, powdered cellulose, fish oil, natural flavors, calcium carbonate, sodium tripolyphosphate, choline chloride, taurine, vitamins [L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, vitamin A acetate, vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], sodium carbonate, carrageenan, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, manganese proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, copper proteinate, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.).