Canine Skin Support

Canine Skin Support

Dry food for Dog

Complete and balanced food for adult dogs.

Existing formats

6lb

16.5lb

32lb

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a retailer

Skin support

Synergistic action of the exclusive complex helps support healthy skin cell generation.

EPA and DHA

Eicosapentaenoic and docosahexaenoic acids are long chain omega-3 fatty acids that promote a healthy skin and coat.

Skin barrier

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.

Antioxidant complex

A synergistic complex of antioxidants to support cellular health.

Calorie content: This diet contains 3621 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 322 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 22.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 13.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 5.4%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA + DHA) (min.) 0.36%, Vitamin E (min.)420 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 160 mg/kg, Omega-6 fatty acids* (min.) 1.99%, Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.) 0.73%. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredients: Brewers rice, fish meal, brown rice, chicken fat, natural flavors, powdered cellulose, vegetable oil, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, monocalcium phosphate, turmeric extract, L-tyrosine, potassium chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, menadione sodium bisulfite complex, vitamin D3 supplement], taurine, salt, DL-methionine, calcium carbonate, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), choline chloride, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, copper proteinate, calcium iodate], aloe vera, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025