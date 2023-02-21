Canine Skin Support
Dry food for Dog
Complete and balanced food for adult dogs.
Existing formats
6lb
16.5lb
32lb
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Skin support
Synergistic action of the exclusive complex helps support healthy skin cell generation.
EPA and DHA
Eicosapentaenoic and docosahexaenoic acids are long chain omega-3 fatty acids that promote a healthy skin and coat.
Skin barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
Antioxidant complex
A synergistic complex of antioxidants to support cellular health.
Calorie content: This diet contains 3621 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 322 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 22.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 13.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 5.4%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA + DHA) (min.) 0.36%, Vitamin E (min.)420 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 160 mg/kg, Omega-6 fatty acids* (min.) 1.99%, Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.) 0.73%. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredients: Brewers rice, fish meal, brown rice, chicken fat, natural flavors, powdered cellulose, vegetable oil, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, monocalcium phosphate, turmeric extract, L-tyrosine, potassium chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, menadione sodium bisulfite complex, vitamin D3 supplement], taurine, salt, DL-methionine, calcium carbonate, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), choline chloride, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, copper proteinate, calcium iodate], aloe vera, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.