Canine Urinary SO® + Hydrolyzed Protein
Dry food for Dog
Complete and balanced food for adult dogs.
Existing formats
7.7lb
17.6lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Low RSS
Relative Supersaturation (RSS) methodology predicts the crystallization potential of urine. RSS is used to develop diets that lower the concentration of ions contributing to struvite and calcium oxalate urolithiasis.
S/O Index
This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.
Hydrolyzed protein
Hydrolyzed protein, composed of low molecular weight peptides, is highly digestible and helps manage clinical signs associated with food sensitivities.
Calorie Content: This diet contains 3592 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 327 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 18.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 13.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.9%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Calcium (max.) 0.73%, Phosphorus (max.) 0.7%, Magnesium (max.) 0.07%.
Ingredients: Brewers rice, hydrolyzed soy protein, chicken fat, natural flavors dried chicory root, salt, vegetable oil, pea fiber, fish oil, calcium sulfate, potassium chloride, sodium silico aluminate, monocalcium phosphate, fructooligosaccharides, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid], choline chloride, DL-methionine, N-butyric acid, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, ferrous sulfate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate, calcium iodate], GLA safflower oil, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.