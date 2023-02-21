Canine Urinary SO® + Satiety
Dry food for Dog
Complete and balanced food for adult dogs.
Existing formats
7.7lb
17.6lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Low RSS
Relative Supersaturation (RSS) methodology predicts the crystallization potential of urine. RSS is used to develop diets that lower the concentration of ions contributing to struvite and calcium oxalate urolithiasis.
S/O Index
This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.
Satietogenic effect
Formulated with a special blend of fibers to promote satiety and reduce the spontaneous consumption of food.
Calorie Content: This diet contains 2897 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 243 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 28.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 7.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 16.7%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Calcium (max.) 1.1%, Phosphorus (max.) 0.98%, Magnesium (max.) 0.13%, Glucosamine* (min.) 746 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 4 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredients: Chicken by-product meal, pea fiber, corn gluten meal, wheat gluten, powdered cellulose, tapioca, wheat, corn, dried chicory root, natural flavors, chicken fat, salt, fish oil, psyllium seed husk, potassium chloride, monocalcium phosphate, vegetable oil, DL-methionine, L-lysine, fructooligosaccharides, choline chloride, calcium sulfate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, biotin, riboflavin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin A acetate, vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], taurine, N-butyric acid, calcium carbonate, glucosamine hydrochloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.