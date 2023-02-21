Canine Urinary SO® + Satiety loaf in sauce
Wet food for Dog
Complete and balanced food for adult dogs.
Existing formats
1 x 13.5oz
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Urinary tract health
This diet helps to dissolve pure struvite uroliths and helps prevent struvite and calcium oxalate crystals from forming.
Low RSS
Relative Supersaturation (RSS) methodology predicts the crystallization potential of urine. RSS is used to develop diets that lower the concentration of ions contributing to struvite and calcium oxalate urolithiasis.
Controlled magnesium
Reduced level of magnesium, a natural component of struvite stones.
S/O Index
This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.
Weight management
Formulated to support safe weight loss, control begging and help limit weight regain.