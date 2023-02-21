Canine Urinary SO® + Satiety loaf in sauce

Wet food for Dog

Complete and balanced food for adult dogs.

Existing formats

1 x 13.5oz

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Urinary tract health

This diet helps to dissolve pure struvite uroliths and helps prevent struvite and calcium oxalate crystals from forming.

Low RSS

Relative Supersaturation (RSS) methodology predicts the crystallization potential of urine. RSS is used to develop diets that lower the concentration of ions contributing to struvite and calcium oxalate urolithiasis.

Controlled magnesium

Reduced level of magnesium, a natural component of struvite stones.

S/O Index

This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.

Weight management

Formulated to support safe weight loss, control begging and help limit weight regain.

Calorie Content: This diet contains 570 kcal ME/kg; 219 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 6.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 1.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.9%, Moisture (max.) 85.0%, Glucosamine* (min.) 51 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 15 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredients: Water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, pork liver, chicken by-products, powdered cellulose, wheat flour, wheat gluten, carob bean gum, carrageenan, calcium sulfate, fish oil, guar gum, pork plasma, natural flavors, salt, sodium silico aluminate, sodium tripolyphosphate, potassium chloride, taurine, DL-methionine, citric acid, sodium carbonate, L-carnitine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), biotin, niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, folic acid, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], magnesium oxide, glucosamine hydrochloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), chondroitin sulfate, trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite].

