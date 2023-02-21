Canine Urinary SO® Aging 7+

Canine Urinary SO® Aging 7+

Dry food for Dog

Complete and balanced food for adult dogs.

Existing formats

17.6lb

6.6lb

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Urinary tract health

Contribute to effective struvite stone dissolution & specifically formulated for up to 80% of urinary stones.

Low RSS

Relative Supersaturation (RSS) methodology predicts the crystallization potential of urine. RSS is used to develop diets that lower the concentration of ions contributing to struvite and calcium oxalate urolithiasis

Controlled magnesium

Reduced level of magnesium, a natural component of struvite stones

S/O Index

This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.

Aging support

Support vitality and cognition in dogs with an exclusive blend of nutrients & antioxidants. Formulated to help support kidney health.

Calorie content: This diet contains 3738 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 340 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 18.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 15.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.7%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.15%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.09%, Calcium (max.) 0.84%, Phosphorus (max.) 0.78%, Sodium (max.) 0.53%, Magnesium (max.) 0.08%. Vitamin E (min.) 350 IU/kg, Lutein* (min.) 5 mg/kg, Glucosamine* (min.) 743 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 8 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredients: Brewers rice, corn, chicken fat, corn gluten meal, chicken by-product meal, brewers rice flour, natural flavors, potassium chloride, egg product, wheat gluten, fish oil, powdered cellulose, calcium sulfate, vegetable oil, dried tomato pomace, L-arginine, sodium bisulfate, DL-methionine, L-tyrosine, monocalcium phosphate, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, taurine, choline chloride, L-tryptophan, salt, lecithin, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, manganese proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], L-carnitine, glucosamine hydrochloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), chondroitin sulfate, carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.

