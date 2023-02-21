Canine Urinary SO® Aging 7+
Dry food for Dog
Complete and balanced food for adult dogs.
Existing formats
17.6lb
6.6lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Urinary tract health
Contribute to effective struvite stone dissolution & specifically formulated for up to 80% of urinary stones.
Low RSS
Relative Supersaturation (RSS) methodology predicts the crystallization potential of urine. RSS is used to develop diets that lower the concentration of ions contributing to struvite and calcium oxalate urolithiasis
Controlled magnesium
Reduced level of magnesium, a natural component of struvite stones
S/O Index
This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.
Aging support
Support vitality and cognition in dogs with an exclusive blend of nutrients & antioxidants. Formulated to help support kidney health.