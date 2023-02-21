Canine Urinary SO® Aging 7+ loaf in sauce

Wet food for Dog

Complete and balanced food for adult dogs.

Existing formats

1 x 5.2oz

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Urinary tract health

This diet helps to dissolve pure struvite uroliths and helps prevent struvite and calcium oxalate crystals from forming.

S/O Index

This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.

Aging support

Support vitality and cognition in dogs with an exclusive blend of nutrients & antioxidants. Formulated to help support kidney health.

Calorie Content: This diet contains 951 kcal ME/kg; 143 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 7.3%, Crude Fat (min.) 4.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 2.6%, Moisture (max.) 80.0%.
Ingredients: Water sufficient for processing, chicken, chicken liver, pork by-products, chicken by-products, pork liver, corn flour, powdered cellulose, pork plasma, potassium chloride, lecithin, fish oil, carrageenan, carob bean gum, calcium sulfate, tomato pomace, natural flavors, taurine, guar gum, L-carnitine, DL-methionine, citric acid, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), biotin, niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], L-tryptophan, sodium bisulfate, sodium carbonate, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], magnesium oxide, carotene.

