Canine Vegetarian
Dry food for Dog
Complete and balanced food for adult dogs.
Existing formats
17.6lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Selected protein
Proteins exclusively from vegetable origin which are appropriate for dogs with certain food sensitivities.
Digestive health
Helps regulate intestinal transit and supports a balanced digestive flora.
Skin and coat
Enhanced levels of linoleic acid, zinc and biotin help to promote healthy skin and a shiny coat.
Purine control
Helps to reduce the urinary excretion of purines.
Calorie Content: This diet contains 3395 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 289 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 17.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 8.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 5.3%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Linoleic Acid (min.) 1.01%, Zinc (min.) 150 mg/kg, Biotin* (min.) 0.57 mg/kg, Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.) 0.41%. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredients: Oat groats, brewers rice, potato protein, coconut oil, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, pea fiber, tomato pomace, flaxseed, monocalcium phosphate, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, calcium sulfate, salt, fructooligosaccharides, DL-methionine, taurine, choline chloride, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, manganese proteinate, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], L-carnitine, carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.