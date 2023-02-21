Canine Weight Control loaf in sauce
Wet food for Dog
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult dogs
Sizes available
1 x 13.5oz
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Ideal bodyweight
Adapted formula and energy levels to help dogs maintain an ideal weight.
Digestive health
A highly digestible formula to support healthy digestion.
Skin and coat
Contains nutrients that support hair growth and coat shine.
S/O Index
This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.
Calorie content: This diet contains 892 kcal ME/kg; 343 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 7.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 1.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.7%, Moisture (max.) 78.5%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA+DHA) (min.) 0.07%, Zinc (min.) 40 mg/kg.
Ingredients: Water sufficient for processing, chicken, pork liver, pork by-products, corn meal, salmon, brewers rice flour, brewers rice, wheat gluten, powdered cellulose, pork plasma, guar gum, natural flavors, sodium silico aluminate, carrageenan, potassium chloride, taurine, calcium carbonate, fish oil, calcium sulfate, vitamins [L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], choline chloride, citric acid, magnesium oxide, L-carnitine, trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.).