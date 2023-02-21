Canine Weight Control Medium Dog

Dry food for Dog

Complete and balanced nutrition for adult dogs.

17.6lb

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Ideal bodyweight

Adapted formula and energy levels to help dogs maintain an ideal weight. Designed to help promote the feeling of fullness with a blend of fibers.

Founded by a veterinarian in 1968 and inspired by leading edge veterinary science, Royal Canin's advanced health nutrition diets support the health of every individual cat and dog.​

Skin & coat

Contains nutrients that support hair growth and coat shine.

Digestive health

A highly digestible formula with prebiotics to support healthy digestion.

Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:

Soluble and insoluble fibers, including psyllium.

Controlled fat and calorie content.

Omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids, including EPA and DHA.

Spaying and neutering can lead to changes in energy needs and appetite regulation, which can increase the risk of weight gain.

Skin and coat condition is an indicator of good health.

Optimal digestion contributes to a dog's overall health and well-being.

Calorie content: This diet contains 3301 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 277 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 26.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 9.0%, Crude Fat (max.) 13.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 9.0%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA+DHA) (min.) 0.18%, Omega-6 fatty acids* (min.) 1.85%, Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.) 0.35%, Gamma Linolenic Acid* (min.) 0.01%. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredients: Corn, chicken by-product meal, corn gluten meal, barley, pea fiber, wheat gluten, powdered cellulose, natural flavors, chicken fat, dried plain beet pulp, vegetable oil, fish oil, sodium silico aluminate, powdered psyllium seed husk, potassium chloride, salt, calcium carbonate, fructooligosaccharides, choline chloride, DL-methionine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), niacin supplement, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin D3 supplement, riboflavin supplement], L-lysine, taurine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, manganese proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], GLA safflower oil, L-carnitine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED All ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Diet products guarantee 100% satisfaction with superior quality and consistency. If you have any comments regarding our products: For the USA, please call Royal Canin USA Technical Services at 1-800-592-6687. For Canada, your veterinary clinic is the best source of information for your pet, or contact us at www.royalcanin.ca. For Puerto Rico, contact Royal Canin Puerto Rico Technical Services at 787-622-7955. For Mexico, contact Royal Canin Mexico Customer Service at 800-024-77-64. We recommend using ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Diet products only as directed by your veterinarian. Store in a cool, dry place.

