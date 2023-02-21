Canine Weight Control Medium Dog
Dry food for Dog
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult dogs.
Existing formats
17.6lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Ideal bodyweight
Adapted formula and energy levels to help dogs maintain an ideal weight. Designed to help promote the feeling of fullness with a blend of fibers.
BRAND TEXT VETERINARY
Founded by a veterinarian in 1968 and inspired by leading edge veterinary science, Royal Canin's advanced health nutrition diets support the health of every individual cat and dog.
MIX FEEDING SENTENCE
*Subject to product availability.
Skin & coat
Contains nutrients that support hair growth and coat shine.
Digestive health
A highly digestible formula with prebiotics to support healthy digestion.
FORMULA FEATURES TEXT
Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:
FORMULA FEATURES
Soluble and insoluble fibers, including psyllium.
FORMULA FEATURES
Controlled fat and calorie content.
FORMULA FEATURES
Omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids, including EPA and DHA.
SENSITIVITIES
Spaying and neutering can lead to changes in energy needs and appetite regulation, which can increase the risk of weight gain.
SENSITIVITIES
Skin and coat condition is an indicator of good health.
SENSITIVITIES
Optimal digestion contributes to a dog's overall health and well-being.