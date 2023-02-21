Canine Weight Control Small Dog
Dry food for Dog
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult dogs.
Existing formats
7.7lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:
Soluble and insoluble fibers, including psyllium.
Controlled fat and calorie content.
Features the S/O Index with controlled levels of minerals.
Spaying and neutering can lead to changes in energy needs and appetite regulation, which can increase the risk of weight gain.
Small dogs are particularly prone to oral health issues such as tartar.
Founded by a veterinarian in 1968 and inspired by leading edge veterinary science, Royal Canin's advanced health nutrition diets support the health of every individual cat and dog.
Ideal bodyweight
Adapted formula and energy levels to help dogs maintain an ideal weight. Designed to help promote the feeling of fullness with a blend of fibers.
Digestive health
A highly digestible formula with prebiotics to support healthy digestion.
Dental health
This formula helps support healthy teeth with kibbles that promote a brushing effect while chewing.
S/O Index
This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.