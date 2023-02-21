Canine Weight Control Small Dog

Dry food for Dog

Complete and balanced nutrition for adult dogs.

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:

Soluble and insoluble fibers, including psyllium.

Controlled fat and calorie content.

Features the S/O Index with controlled levels of minerals.

Spaying and neutering can lead to changes in energy needs and appetite regulation, which can increase the risk of weight gain.

Small dogs are particularly prone to oral health issues such as tartar.

Founded by a veterinarian in 1968 and inspired by leading edge veterinary science, Royal Canin's advanced health nutrition diets support the health of every individual cat and dog.​

Ideal bodyweight

Adapted formula and energy levels to help dogs maintain an ideal weight. Designed to help promote the feeling of fullness with a blend of fibers.

Digestive health

A highly digestible formula with prebiotics to support healthy digestion.

Dental health

This formula helps support healthy teeth with kibbles that promote a brushing effect while chewing.

S/O Index

This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.

Calorie content: This diet contains 3284 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 282 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 28.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 9.0%, Crude Fat (max.) 13.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 8.5%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Calcium (max.) 1%, Phosphorus (max.) 0.87%.
Ingredients: Corn, chicken by-product meal, wheat, corn gluten meal, barley, wheat gluten, powdered cellulose, chicken fat, natural flavors, pea fiber, dried chicory root, salt, fish oil, vegetable oil, calcium sulfate, potassium chloride, powdered psyllium seed husk, potassium citrate, sodium silico aluminate, calcium carbonate, L-lysine, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], choline chloride, taurine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], DL-methionine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L-carnitine, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED All Royal Canin Veterinary Diet products guarantee 100% satisfaction with superior quality and consistency. If you have any comments regarding our products: For the USA, please call Royal Canin USA Technical Services at 1-800-592-6687. For Canada, your veterinary clinic is the best source of information for your pet, or contact us at www.royalcanin.ca. For Puerto Rico, contact Royal Canin Puerto Rico Technical Services at 787-622-7955. For Mexico, contact Royal Canin Mexico Customer Service at 800-024-77-64. We recommend using Royal Canin Veterinary products only as directed by your veterinarian. Store in a cool, dry place.

