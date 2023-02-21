Pill Assist™ Small Dog
ROYAL CANIN® Pill Assist™ Small Dog has been developed and tested to help make it easier to give medication, supporting treatment compliance and the pets' wellbeing.
Existing formats
1 x 3.2oz
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Highly attractive formula
Shown to enable pill acceptance in 98% of cases.
Adaptable form
Designed to easily mold and shape for pill administration.
Calorie Content: This product contains 3265 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 10 kilocalories ME per piece on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 12.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 11.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 2.5%, Moisture (max.) 26.0%, Vitamin E (min.) 290 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 200 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredients: Glycerin, water sufficient for processing, wheat flour, chicken meal, vegetable oil, wheat gluten, corn syrup, natural flavors, fumaric acid, potassium sorbate, fructooligosaccharides, xanthan gum, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), ascorbic acid], rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.