Canine Selected Protein PV

Dry food for Dog

Complete and balanced food for adult dogs.

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Selected protein

The protein in the diet is provided by potato, venison and hydrolyzed soy which are appropriate for dogs with certain food sensitivities.

Skin barrier

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.

EPA and DHA

Eicosapentaenoic and docosahexaenoic acids are long chain omega-3 fatty acids that promote a healthy skin and coat.

Natural preservative

Naturally preserved to ensure freshness and quality.

