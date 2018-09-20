While it’s normal for your cat to occasionally experience digestive discomfort, it shouldn’t be a regular occurrence. Through a combination of the right diet and feeding behaviors, you can help protect your cat from suffering from an upset stomach.

The signs of digestive issues in cats

If your cat has an upset stomach or another digestive issue, some of the most common signs are vomiting and diarrhea. You may also notice your cat eats less or struggles with eating.



Stomach upsets can have a variety of underlying causes, including: