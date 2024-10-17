Beauce Sheep Dog

While black and tan is the most common coloring, at the end of the 19th century there were also gray, totally black, and even totally tan Beauce Sheep Dogs.

About the Beauce Sheep Dog

Beauce Sheep Dogs are big, solidly built, powerful and muscular, but not at all lardy. Their body, which is characterized by medium proportions from the point of the shoulder to the tip of the buttocks, must be slightly longer than the height to the withers.

Nowadays, the breed is the most popular of the French sheepdogs, both at home and abroad. These dogs are fearless and frank. Their expression is candid, never mean, timid or worried. They are well behaved and bold.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed Specifics

Country: France
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Lively / Assertive / Alert / Independent / Intelligent / Loyal / Quiet / Resilient

Key facts

Requires minimal grooming
Requires outdoor space
Needs little training
