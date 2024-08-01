Proud, calm and well balanced, Eurasiers are vigilant companions that bark little and are not easily provoked. They grow very attached to their family, while remaining aloof with strangers, although they are totally lacking in any hunting instincts which makes them poor guard dogs.

Their amenable nature and susceptibility to positive reinforcement make them great dogs for first-time owners. Although a little boisterous at playtime they are friendly and patient which makes them great pets for young children and older people alike.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)