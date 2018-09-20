Signs and causes of diarrhea in dogs

While dogs can have robust digestive systems, there are some common issues they can have that can be caused by infections, diet, lifestyle, and other factors. The signs of these issues can point to a number of potential causes, so it’s important to consult your veterinarian for further advice and treatment.

If your dog has diarrhea, they will move their bowels more frequently than normal and stools may be of a looser consistency. Your veterinarian will make the distinction between diarrhea caused by small intestine problems, and those caused by issues in the large intestine; the latter generally results in more mucus-like diarrhea of a small volume, but frequent.



Diarrhea can be caused by your dog eating something that disagrees with them, a bacterial or viral infection, worms or other parasites, or can be an indicator of an underlying health condition. Puppies are particularly at risk as they have very vulnerable digestive and immune systems.



An infestation of parasites can cause diarrhea in your dog, including roundworms and protozoa, like coccidia. Although deworming can help get rid of worms in the digestive tract, your dog is still at risk as not all treatments are effective against all parasites.



Your dog may also have diarrhea if they have a dietary hypersensitivity or allergy. Gastrointestinal signs caused by food allergies are usually more chronic than diarrhea, caused by something like dietary indiscretion. However, if your dog has chronic diarrhea, talk to your veterinarian before changing their diet as there can be many causes.

Treatment of diarrhea in dogs

Depending on the underlying cause, your veterinarian may prescribe different treatments for your dog’s diarrhea. This may include deworming, medicine to treat an infection and dietary management, such as giving them a specialized diet to help reduce the workload on the gut and help improve stool quality.