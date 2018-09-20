Dogs can develop allergies to particular things in their diet or environment. There are several things to understand about the likelihood of your dog having an allergy. If you think your dog may have an allergy, consult with your veterinarian for nutritional advice and diet recommendation.





What is an allergy in dogs?

What are some common allergies for dogs?

What are the signs of an allergy in a dog?

An allergy is a reaction triggered by a specific element—internal or external to the body—known as an allergen. These may be unique to an individual dog or more generally known across their breed, age or population. The reaction is triggered by their immune system, which overcompensates and responds abnormally to what should be a normal environmental or internal issue.Across the dog population, there are some common allergic reactions to look out for. One of these is to flea bites, where your dog’s skin reacts more dramatically than normal to the common flea. This can also happen with mosquitos and other parasites. Dogs can also suffer allergies similar to humans, and have a reaction to environmental factors such as pollen or dust mites.Dogs can also be hypersensitive to certain components of food, which can then develop into an allergy.The first thing you’re likely to notice in your dog is a behavioral change; they will scratch much more than normal, either in a specific place on their body or all over. Upon investigation, you might find they have the sort of signs you would associate with an allergy in a human—their skin might look red, feel scaly or dry, and seem itchy.