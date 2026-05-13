Introducing our new Corgi diets
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OUR INNOVATIVE PROBIOTICS ARE HERE
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M-F from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm CST.
In observance of Memorial Day, Royal Canin will be closed Monday, May 25th. We will resume normal business hours Tuesday, May 26th.
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