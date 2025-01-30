Save 15% on your first auto-ship purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

A REWARDING WAY TO LEARN

Royal Canin Training Treats are the perfect balance of flavor and nutrition, helping you reinforce positive behaviors while supporting your dog's brain health.

WHAT ARE THE BENEFITS OF GIVING TRAINING TREATS?

Royal Canin Training Treats are specially crafted to make every reward meaningful while supporting your dog's overall well-being.

  • Each treat contains less than 3 calories, ideal for frequent training sessions without overfeeding
  • Enriched with DHA, Vitamins C & E to promote learning, focus, and mental sharpness
  • Perfect for puppies (6+ months), adults, and seniors, adapting to their needs as they grow

FAQ

WHY CHOOSING ROYAL CANIN FOR YOUR PET?

For over 55 years, Royal Canin has been scientifically observing dogs and cats to gain a richer understanding of their health needs, ensuring precise nutrition for every stage of their lives.
German Shepherd jumping in an open field, showcasing its agility and strength.

SIGN UP FOR ROYAL CANIN'S NEWSLETTER AND NEVER MISS OUT ON WHAT YOUR PET DESERVES

Sign Up Now