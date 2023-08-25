Babycat milk
Powder Food For Cat
Complete feed for cats - Milk replacer feed for kittens from birth to weaning (0-2 months).
Sizes available
1 x 300g
Harmonious growth
For steady, harmonious growth, the composition of Babycat milk is as close as possible to queen''s milk.
Added DHA
The kitten’s nervous system continues to develop after birth. DHA naturally present in maternal milk supports the development of cognitive function.
Digestive health
Babycat milk contains carefully selected ultra-digestible proteins, and has a lactose content very close to that of maternal milk. It is particularly suitable for the kitten’s digestive system, because it does not contain starch (kittens don’t secrete enough enzyme to digest starch). The kitten''s intestinal flora develops gradually over several weeks. The addition of prebiotics (FOS) contributes to supporting digestive health.
Instant milk
With its exclusive formula, Babycat milk dissolves instantly and completely, with no sediment, creating a totally homogenous formula. (see the utilisation guide).
Freshpack
Packaged under a protective atmosphere to preserve freshness and nutritional quality for longer.
|The ratio is 20 ml of water for each scoop of milk powder
|-
|-
|Kitten's age
|Nº of meal/kitten/day
|ml of reconstituted milk/ kitten/meal
|-
|-
|min
|max
|Week 1
|7
|2
|4
|Week 2
|6
|5
|10
|Week 3
|5
|10
|15
|Week 4
|5
|10
|15
|-
|-
|Kitten's age
|Nº of meal/kitten/day
|Milk powder/kitten/toma (measuring spoon)
|-
|-
|min
|max
|Week 1
|7
|1/10
|2/10
|Week 2
|6
|3/10
|5/10
|Week 3
|5
|5/10
|8/10
|Week 4
|5
|5/10
|8/10