Yorkshire Terrier
Wet Food For Dog
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Yorkshire Terriers - Over 10 months old (loaf).
Sizes available
1 x 85g
12 x 85g
Coat health
Contributes to maintaining the health of the Yorkshire terrier’s skin and long coat with an exclusive blend of nutrients.
Appetite stimulation
Help satisfy the Yorkshire Terrier’s appetite.
Stool quality
Helps support digestive health.
Adapted texture
Adapted texture.
|Adult weight (kg)
|2
|3
|4
|nb of pouch (1=85 g)
|2
|3
|3+1/2
PRODUCT DETAILS
Suitable for Yorkshire Terriers over 10 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Yorkshire Terrier in Loaf is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind.ROYAL CANIN® Yorkshire Terrier in Loaf contributes to maintaining the skin and long coat health of Yorkshire Terriers with an exclusive blend of optimal nutrients – to help keep their coat glossy, shiny and silky.This food also helps support digestive health with a precise level of nutrition that has been formulated specifically for the Yorkshire Terrier breed.ROYAL CANIN® Yorkshire Terrier in Loaf is crafted to provide an adapted texture in order to increase levels of palatability to help stimulate your dog's appetite. The scent and softness of this tasty loaf should help satisfy the appetite of even the fussiest Yorkshire Terrier!To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Yorkshire Terrier in Loaf is also available as dry food, with crunchy and tasty kibble.If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.