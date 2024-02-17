Healthy Start: Puppy & Kitten Recruitment Programme

Pet Owner Terms & Conditions:
Access: 
 
• Participants younger than 18 years old require approval from their parent(s) for participation in the promotion 
• Excluded from participation are staff and relatives of Royal Canin SA as well as cohabiting partners or family of the aforementioned associates. As well as any participants/suppliers in respect of the particular promotion (including advertising agencies, advertisers, sponsors or producers) 
 Discount Coupons are available to all new Pet Owners (with the exception of those listed above) of puppies and kittens (12 months or younger for Large breeds and smaller, or 24 months for Giant breeds), and can be accessed by  registering with Royal Canin SA online at www.royalcanin.com/za/the-best-start 

 • Provided that the registration process has been completed, discount coupons will be sent to the mobile number and email address supplied 
 
Personal Information: 
 
• By registering with Royal Canin SA you are opting-in to receiving sms and email communications (the distribution methods used for discount coupons). You may choose to opt-out at any time, by clicking on the opt-out options on these communications, or advising of such intention to our Customer Care Team in writing 
• If opt-in consent is not supplied, discount coupons and other relevant communications may not be sent 
• The pet owner is obliged to provide accurate, current and complete information when participating in the promotion 
• The pet owner consents to the processing of personal data in connection with participation in the promotion. Royal Canin SA may add the personal information to its database, which is confidential and will be treated in accordance with data protection policies 
 
Discount Coupon Use: 
 
• One reigstration per pet family/household applies
• Proof of identity will be requested along with your unique coupon code upon redemption in order for the outlet to validate ownership of the coupon 
• Royal Canin SA does not accept any liability for delayed discount coupons – please allow 24 hours for delivery. Please note that mobile numbers included on universal DNC (Do Not Contact) lists will not receive sms communications from Royal Canin SA 
• Discount coupons are valid for 2 months only (from the date of issue)
 
Limitations: 
 
• The first discount coupon offer is only applicable to ROYAL CANIN® Puppy and Kitten products, including      Veterinary/Prescription Diets. Provided that the first coupon is redeemed, a second coupon will be offered 1 month prior to the pets becoming an adult, entitling the holder to R100 their adult food purchase. This second discount coupon offer is only applicable to ROYAL CANIN® Adult products, including      Veterinary/Prescription Diets.
• Vouchers may be redeemed at any participating Veterinary Clinic, Pet Shop or Vet Shop. To find a participating outlet in your area please  visit https://www.royalcanin.com/za/the-best-start/participating-stores-and-clinics or contact our Customer Care team on 0860 630 063
• A minimum spend of R150 is required in order to redeem the benefit of the first discount coupon. In other words, a transaction value of R350 is necessary in order to receive R100 off. No minimum spend requirement applies to any additional coupons thereafter.              
• Coupon value is limited to a maximum of R200.  Transactions in excess of this amount will be for the pet owners account. Any monies not spent or left over will be forfeited, and cannot be banked for later transactions or exchanged for cash 
• Discount coupons are not transferable, exchangeable or payable in cash or other products or services
• Delivery fees may be charged for orders placed online via partner stores, and are subject to change
• Royal Canin SA and their partners reserve the right to refuse fulfilment of a coupon if it is believed to have been acquired in any way illegitimately, or its intended use is 
considered fraudulent or in any way in contravention of the terms and conditions
 
General:
 
• Royal Canin is entitled to, at its discretion and without notice, change or modify these terms and conditions specific to the promotion for the duration of the campaign period 
• For additional information, please contact Royal Canin SA Customer Care on 0860 630 063
• E&OE
 

Customer (Pet Shops/Vet Shops and Veterinary Practices) Terms & Conditions:

In addition to the above Terms & Conditions, the following rules apply;

Access: 
 
• Stores or Practices choosing to participate in the Royal Canin Recruitment Programme will require internet access at all points of purchase
• Staff members will be required to log on to a dedicated programme page, whereby they will have access to a verification page in order to validate pet owner discount 
coupons supplied by Royal Canin SA

Store/Practice Credits:

• All redeemed pet owner discount coupons entitle each pet owner to a discounted purchase of ROYAL CANIN® product to a maximum value of R200 for the first coupon and R100 for the seocnd coupon. Given that these coupons are fulfilled at a store/practice level, Royal Canin SA will credit the store/practice at the equivalent value for the coupon value.
• Royal Canin SA will credit each store/practice a minimum of once per month the total value of coupons redeemed for the previous month
• Each store is required to print a copy of every invoice/receipt as applicable to these discount coupons for auditing purposes. These copies should be stored in the envelope supplied by Royal Canin SA, ready for the Business Development Officer's collection during their store/practice visit
• If it is found that participating store's/practice's have not provided the correct invoices/receipts, or that the invoices/receipts do not match the purchases stipulated during the verification process, the credit will be reversed. i.e. An invoice/receipt is required for each discount coupon that is processed in order for a credit to be processed
• Royal Canin reserves the right to exclude or cancel a store or practice's participation in the programme if it is found that fraudulent or incorrect information is being supplied  by said store/practice, or that the Pet Owner Terms and Conditions are not being applied or enforced in-store
• Each discount coupon must be verified as a valid coupon (not already redeemed or expired) prior to the discount being processed. Any discount fulfilled that hasnt been confirmed as valid, will be for the store or practice's account
 
Incentive Programme:

Individual staff members are required to register on the Incentive Programme platform "Royal Canin Rewards' in order to participate in the incentive scheme. 
A mobile number is required in order to participate in the incentive scheme, as all points will be allocated to the mobile number provided. For this reason, it is an absolute requirement that the correct mobile number is entered each time a pet owner discount coupon is verified and processed. Failure to capture the correct mobile number will mean that those Royal Rands (programme currency) are forfeited in that instance
• Royal Rands will not be issued retrospectively and cannot be back-dated (including, but not limited to, discount coupons captured incorrectly)
• Staff members will earn 30 Royal Rands (the equivalent of R30) for each valid first discount coupon captured only. The second 'transition to adult' coupon codes offered to pet owners will not earn any additional Royal Rands
• By design, this incentive scheme is for individual staff members only. That being said, any outlets or clinics who choose to forego individual accounts and pool their rewards do so entirely at their own risk. Royal Canin SA is not able to create group/store/practice/corporate accounts
• All redeemed points (in exchange for vouchers) may take up to 24 hours to reflect
• Royal Canin SA accepts no responsibility for default or neglect on the part of third party suppliers (for example, retailers, health spa's etc.) 

General:
 
• Royal Canin is entitled to, at its discretion and without notice, change or modify these terms and conditions specific to the promotion for the duration of the campaign period 
•  For additional information, please contact Royal Canin SA Customer Care on 0860 630 063