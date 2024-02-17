Healthy Start: Puppy & Kitten Recruitment Programme
Participating Outlets
Customer (Pet Shops/Vet Shops and Veterinary Practices) Terms & Conditions:
In addition to the above Terms & Conditions, the following rules apply;
coupons supplied by Royal Canin SA
Store/Practice Credits:
• Royal Canin SA will credit each store/practice a minimum of once per month the total value of coupons redeemed for the previous month
• Each store is required to print a copy of every invoice/receipt as applicable to these discount coupons for auditing purposes. These copies should be stored in the envelope supplied by Royal Canin SA, ready for the Business Development Officer's collection during their store/practice visit
• If it is found that participating store's/practice's have not provided the correct invoices/receipts, or that the invoices/receipts do not match the purchases stipulated during the verification process, the credit will be reversed. i.e. An invoice/receipt is required for each discount coupon that is processed in order for a credit to be processed
• Individual
staff members are required to register on the Incentive Programme
platform "Royal Canin Rewards' in order to participate in the incentive
scheme.
• A mobile number is required in order to participate in the incentive scheme, as all points will be allocated to the mobile number provided. For this reason, it is an absolute requirement that the correct mobile number is entered each time a pet owner discount coupon is verified and processed. Failure to capture the correct mobile number will mean that those Royal Rands (programme currency) are forfeited in that instance
• Royal Rands will not be issued retrospectively and cannot be back-dated (including, but not limited to, discount coupons captured incorrectly)
• Staff members will earn 30 Royal Rands (the equivalent of R30) for each valid first discount coupon captured only. The second 'transition to adult' coupon codes offered to pet owners will not earn any additional Royal Rands
• By design, this incentive scheme is for individual staff members only. That being said, any outlets or clinics who choose to forego individual accounts and pool their rewards do so entirely at their own risk. Royal Canin SA is not able to create group/store/practice/corporate accounts
• All redeemed points (in exchange for vouchers) may take up to 24 hours to reflect
• Royal Canin SA accepts no responsibility for default or neglect on the part of third party suppliers (for example, retailers, health spa's etc.)