Boxer Adult

Сухой корм для собак

Доступные размеры

3kg

12kg

Какова правильная часть?
ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
ВЫГОДА

Ideal muscle mass

Boxer Adult contributes to maintaining muscle mass thanks to an adapted protein content (26%). This formula also contains L-carnitine.

Healthy cardiac function

This formula contains specific nutrients to help support good cardiac function. Enriched with taurine and EPA & DHA.

Antioxidant complex

This formula contains an exclusive complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.

Exclusive kibble design: special brachycephalic jaw

A kibble exclusively designed to make it easier for your Boxer to pick up and to encourage him to chew.