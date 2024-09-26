Chihuahua Adult

Сухой корм для собак

Доступные размеры

50g

500g

1.5kg

3kg

Какова правильная часть?
ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
ВЫГОДА

High palatability

'Chihuahua Adult satisfies the Chihuahua''s appetite thanks to the combination of three factors: an adapted kibble size and shape, an exclusive formulation and selected flavours.'

Stool & odour reduction

This formula helps reduce faecal smell and volume.

Dental health

This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.

Exclusive kibble design: special miniature jaw

Exclusive kibble which is adapted to the Chihuahua’s small jaw.