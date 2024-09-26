ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
ВЫГОДА
High palatability
'Chihuahua Adult satisfies the Chihuahua''s appetite thanks to the combination of three factors: an adapted kibble size and shape, an exclusive formulation and selected flavours.'
Stool & odour reduction
This formula helps reduce faecal smell and volume.
Dental health
This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.
Exclusive kibble design: special miniature jaw
Exclusive kibble which is adapted to the Chihuahua’s small jaw.