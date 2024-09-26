Chihuahua Puppy

Сухой корм для собак

Доступные размеры

500g

1.5kg

Какова правильная часть?
ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
ВЫГОДА

Immune system support

Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. Chihuahua Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defences.

High palatability

Chihuahua Puppy satisfies the Chihuahua’s appetite thanks to the combination of three factors: an adapted kibble size and shape, an exclusive formulation and selected flavours.

Stool and odour reduction

This formula helps reduce faecal smell and volume.