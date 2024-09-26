ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
ВЫГОДА
Immune system support
Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. Chihuahua Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defences.
High palatability
Chihuahua Puppy satisfies the Chihuahua’s appetite thanks to the combination of three factors: an adapted kibble size and shape, an exclusive formulation and selected flavours.
Stool and odour reduction
This formula helps reduce faecal smell and volume.