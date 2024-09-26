Dachshund Puppy

Dachshund Puppy

Сухой корм для собак

Доступные размеры

1.5kg





Joint & bone support

Dachshund Puppy contributes to supporting the Dachshund puppy’s bones and joints thanks to an adapted calcium and phosphorus content. The exclusive formula also helps maintain ideal weight.

Digestive health

Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Immune system support

Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. Dachshund Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defences.

Exclusive kibble: dental health

This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.