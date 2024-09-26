Immune system support
Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. French Bulldog Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defences thanks particularly to a complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
Digestive health
Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Healthy skin
This formula helps support the skin’s “barrier” role (exclusive complex) and maintain skin health.
Exclusive kibble: special brachycephalic jaw
A kibble exclusively designed to make it easier for the French Bulldog puppy to pick up and to encourage him to chew.