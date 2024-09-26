German Shepherd Adult

Сухой корм для собак

Доступные размеры

50g

3kg

11kg

ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
ВЫГОДА

Digestive performance

Contributes to supporting digestive health while taking into account the German Shepherd’s digestive sensitivity, thanks to highly digestible L.I.P. proteins and a selection of specific fibres to limit intestinal fermentation while supporting a balance in the intestinal flora.

Healthy skin & coat

German Shepherd Adult helps support the skin’s “barrier” role (exclusive complex) and maintain skin and coat health (EPA & DHA).

Bone & joint health

This specific formula helps support healthy bones and joints and maintain ideal weight. Enriched with EPA & DHA.

Exclusive kibble design

The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the German Shepherd dog.