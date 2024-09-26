ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
ВЫГОДА
Digestive performance
Contributes to supporting digestive health while taking into account the German Shepherd’s digestive sensitivity, thanks to highly digestible L.I.P. proteins and a selection of specific fibres to limit intestinal fermentation while supporting a balance in the intestinal flora.
Healthy skin & coat
German Shepherd Adult helps support the skin’s “barrier” role (exclusive complex) and maintain skin and coat health (EPA & DHA).
Bone & joint health
This specific formula helps support healthy bones and joints and maintain ideal weight. Enriched with EPA & DHA.
Exclusive kibble design
The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the German Shepherd dog.