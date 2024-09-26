Golden Retriever Adult

Сухой корм для собак

Доступные размеры

50g

3kg

12kg

ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
ВЫГОДА

Healthy skin & coat

Golden Retriever Adult helps support the skin’s "barrier" role (exclusive complex) and maintain skin and coat health (EPA & DHA). Enriched with borage oil.

Healthy cardiac function

This formula contains specific nutrients to help support good cardiac function. Enriched with taurine and EPA & DHA.

Ideal weight

Helps maintain the Golden Retriever’s ideal weight thanks to an adapted calorie content.

Exclusive kibble design

The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the Golden Retriever dog.