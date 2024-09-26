ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
ВЫГОДА
Healthy skin & coat
Golden Retriever Adult helps support the skin’s "barrier" role (exclusive complex) and maintain skin and coat health (EPA & DHA). Enriched with borage oil.
Healthy cardiac function
This formula contains specific nutrients to help support good cardiac function. Enriched with taurine and EPA & DHA.
Ideal weight
Helps maintain the Golden Retriever’s ideal weight thanks to an adapted calorie content.
Exclusive kibble design
The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the Golden Retriever dog.