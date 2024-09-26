Jack Russel Adult

Jack Russel Adult

Сухой корм для собак

Доступные размеры

500g

1.5kg

Какова правильная часть?
ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
pa.productDetails.productDetailsImageAlt
ВЫГОДА

Muscle & vitality complex

The Jack Russell Terrier is known for his lively temperament. This formula contributes to maintaining muscle mass thanks to an adapted protein content. Enriched with a complex of antioxidants to help maintain vitality.

Healthy skin & coat

Jack Russell Terrier Adult helps support the skin’s “barrier” role (exclusive complex) and maintain skin and coat health (EPA & DHA). Enriched with borage oil.

Dental health

This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.

Exclusive kibble design

The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the Jack Russell Terrier dog.