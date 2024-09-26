Jack Russel Adult

ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
Muscle & vitality complex
The Jack Russell Terrier is known for his lively temperament. This formula contributes to maintaining muscle mass thanks to an adapted protein content. Enriched with a complex of antioxidants to help maintain vitality.
Healthy skin & coat
Jack Russell Terrier Adult helps support the skin’s “barrier” role (exclusive complex) and maintain skin and coat health (EPA & DHA). Enriched with borage oil.
Dental health
This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.
Exclusive kibble design
The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the Jack Russell Terrier dog.