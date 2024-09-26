Immune system support
Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. Jack Russell Terrier Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defences.
Healthy growth
The Jack Russell Terrier puppy has an intense short growth combined with a lively temperament. This formula helps support harmonious growth thanks to an adapted intake of energy, protein, calcium and phosphorus.
Digestive health
Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Exclusive kibble: dental health
The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the Jack Russell Terrier puppy.