Ideal weight
The Labrador Retriever is known for his tendency to gain weight. This formula helps maintain the Labrador Retriever’s ideal weight thanks to an adapted calorie content.
Bone & joint health
This specific formula helps support healthy bones and joints and maintain ideal weight. Enriched with EPA & DHA.
Healthy skin & coat
Labrador Retriever Adult helps support the skin’s “barrier” role (exclusive complex) and maintain skin and coat health (EPA & DHA). Enriched with borage oil.
Exclusive kibble design
The kibble’s texture and formula are adapted to the Labrador Retriever dog, and its exclusive shape helps reduce the rate of food intake.