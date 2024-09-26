Immune system support
Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. Labrador Retriever Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defences thanks particularly to a complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
Healthy growth & weight
Contributes to the healthy development of the growing Labrador Retriever puppy’s bone structure and promotes harmonious weight gain thanks to an adapted intake of energy, protein, calcium and phosphorus.
Digestive health
Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Exclusive kibble
The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the Labrador Retriever puppy.