Maltese Adult

Сухой корм для собак

Доступные размеры

50g

500g

1.5kg

Какова правильная часть?
ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
ВЫГОДА

Coat health

This exclusive formula contributes to maintaining health of the Maltese’s long coat. Enriched with adapted content of Omega 3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA), Omega 6 fatty acids, borage oil and biotin.

Stool & odour reduction

This formula helps reduce faecal smell and volume.

Satisfies fussy appetites

This formula satisfies the fussiest of appetites thanks to a combination of exceptional flavours.

Exclusive kibble design: dental health

This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.