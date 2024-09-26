Maltese Adult

ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
ВЫГОДА
Coat health
This exclusive formula contributes to maintaining health of the Maltese’s long coat. Enriched with adapted content of Omega 3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA), Omega 6 fatty acids, borage oil and biotin.
Stool & odour reduction
This formula helps reduce faecal smell and volume.
Satisfies fussy appetites
This formula satisfies the fussiest of appetites thanks to a combination of exceptional flavours.
Exclusive kibble design: dental health
This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.