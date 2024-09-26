Maxi Adult 5+

Сухой корм для собак

Доступные размеры

4kg

15kg

18kg

ВЫГОДА

Vitality support

Adapted content of nutrients to help maintain vitality in large breed dogs facing the first signs of ageing. Contains an exclusive complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.

Bone & joint support

Helps support large breed dogs’ healthy bones and joints, which can be placed under stress by body weight.

High digestibility

Helps support optimal digestibility thanks to an exclusive formula including very high quality protein and a balanced supply of dietary fibre.