Mini Digestive Care

Precise formula
A precisely balanced nutritional formula that helps support optimal digestive health. It contains highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.), a blend of prebiotics and fibres to promote a balanced intestinal flora and help promote optimal stool quality.
Proven results
Proven results: Up to 92 % optimal stool quality* *Royal Canin internal study
Digestive health
'2. Poor quality stools can be a sign of digestive sensitivity. An easy-to-digest food can support optimal digestive health, which contributes to your dog''s overall health and wellbeing.'