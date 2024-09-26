Mini Indoor Adult

Mini Indoor Adult

Сухой корм для собак

Доступные размеры

50g

500g

1.5kg

3kg

7.5kg

ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
ВЫГОДА

Digestive health and stool quality

Helps support digestive health and reduce faecal smell and volume thanks to highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.), an appropriate fibre content and very high quality carbohydrate sources.

Ideal body condition

Helps maintain ideal body condition thanks to an adapted calorie content which meets the reduced energy needs of small breed dogs living mainly indoors. This formula contains L-carnitine.

Coat condition

This formula contains nutrients which help support a healthy skin and coat. Enriched with EPA-DHA.